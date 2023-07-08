Chem Fuego reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Fuego.
Chem Fuego strain effects
Chem Fuego strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
j........t
July 8, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Energizing w/o the ya-yas
d........3
June 3, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Highly recommended for home projects 👌
f........c
December 18, 2023
Energetic
Happy
A real favorite. Aside from tasting great, this strain also provided great uplifting energy and is a great for day time or social use.
a........r
January 15, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Me gustó pero la hubiera consumido en una ocasión donde estuviera socializando o para algún momento de compras en mall porque la fumé antes de irme a dormir y estoy que trepo paredes. Es un poco high y quienes la fumaron conmigo sintieron el mismo mood.
b........1
August 12, 2023
Sweet buzz.
f........s
April 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
This is what made me not give up. After trying this it was almost like coffee for me. It brightens my mood, makes me happy and energetic, and I want to go do something or get something done. It's been great for boring house chores and going out places. I'm hoping I can find even better strains unless this one just happens to be the best one for me.
j........e
Today
Energetic
Happy
One of my go to strains on a sunny afternoon before going out in nature :)
w........0
July 26, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
amazing taste n I love the strains mixed to make this perfect