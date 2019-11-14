Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
My experience got my friend and I in a talkative mood, having some good laughs. This strains gave us a nice head buzz, perked us up just enough.
Helped ease my morning fog for sure, I’m certain it will make for a good pick-me-up in the evenings too.