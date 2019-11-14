ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chem Kesey
  4. Reviews

Chem Kesey reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Kesey.

Reviews

2

Avatar for RebelCop
Member since 2019
Nice feeling in your head of pure bliss, what follows is the rest of your body just relaxing. A nice boost for the mood as well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TRSHPNDA
Member since 2018
My experience got my friend and I in a talkative mood, having some good laughs. This strains gave us a nice head buzz, perked us up just enough. Helped ease my morning fog for sure, I’m certain it will make for a good pick-me-up in the evenings too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review