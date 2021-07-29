Chem Pie OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Pie OG.
Chem Pie OG strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Chem Pie OG strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with PTSD
M........l
July 29, 2021
Bro this shit some loud y’all gotta try it
N........7
January 2, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Has a hard hitting high the second you exhale the smoke, leaving you with a citrus/pine aftertaste. Would definitely recommend this strain to smoke with friends!
r........n
October 7, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
This stuff is great! I used the sugar leaf to make butter and it absolutely SLAPS! Giggly, uplifted, happy, etc Flower is very diesel forward and has a nice woody/pepper taste. I’ve smoked it and used it in butter and it hasn’t disappointed yet. Try it and you’ll LOVE IT!
U........2
January 13, 2022
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Perfect high for bedtime or even a lazy day 🙏🏽
n........y
November 5, 2023
Creative
Focused
this strain is fire, i picked it up in a cart and yuh it's str8 gas. i recommend it.
A........2
August 30, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
The strain has a really good high to it. I woke and baked and am pleasantly 😎😌
R........0
December 1, 2021
awww man this sht is so good I've been smokin over 15 years and this will take u there.Taste is amazing, so good and the high is too. pretty big bud might I add.
m........r
August 20, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Had the FSE/LLR cart from G leaf. This was def fire for only being 74% thc! Must be the crazy amount of terps in this guy 6% myrcene! This hit me like a hybrid- Super mellow high for the couch or if your out and about.