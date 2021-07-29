Chem Pie OG, also called Chem Pie and ChemPie, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie, Dosidos, and Chemdawg. Chem Pie OG is 22% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chem Pie OG effects include giggly, talkative, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chem Pie OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Bred by Ripper Seeds, Chem Pie OG features flavors like pepper, tree fruit, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Chem Pie OG typically ranges from $25–$55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Pie OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







