Tangerine is a sativa-dominant hybrid, a 4th generation daughter of Ch9 Aroma. The fruity tangerine aroma is accompanied with notes of mango and pineapple. Indoor or outdoor grows can expect flowers between 7 and 8 weeks.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
