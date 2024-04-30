Chemberrly reviews
Chemberrly strain effects
Chemberrly strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........g
April 30, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I got some 🔥 by mass grow. Definitely a keeper.
M........q
January 31, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Loved this botanist strain
c........g
May 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
as someone with high anxiety that sometimes get heightened when smoking this strain was amazing. absolutely perfect happy chill without being so strong you’re zonked mindless on the couch
D........5
November 19, 2022
Relaxed
This was the most underwhelming weed container opening i’ve ever done, and I used to smoke Curaleaf. I audibly gasped when I saw the nugs. They are TINY and they look like little lego pastic parts. They ABSOLUTELY look like smalls.