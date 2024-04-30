Chemberrly is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO Cookies and Strawberries and Cream. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and focused. Chemberrly has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chemberrly, before let us know! Leave a review.