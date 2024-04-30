Chemberrly
Chemberrly is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO Cookies and Strawberries and Cream. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and focused. Chemberrly has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chemberrly, before let us know! Leave a review.
Chemberrly strain effects
Chemberrly strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chemberrly strain reviews(4)
a........g
April 30, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I got some 🔥 by mass grow. Definitely a keeper.
M........q
January 31, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Loved this botanist strain
c........g
May 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
as someone with high anxiety that sometimes get heightened when smoking this strain was amazing. absolutely perfect happy chill without being so strong you’re zonked mindless on the couch