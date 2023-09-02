Chembow reviews

Chembow strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Chembow strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    33% of people say it helps with Headaches

September 2, 2023
one of the best Shango has to offer . The only one my family has all agreed to as being one of the best we have tried . among all strains from all brands!!.
October 19, 2023
is it zkittlez x moonbow or chemdawg x rainbow kush? chemdawg x rainbow kush makes sense for the naming scheme but elsewhere on the page it says it's zkittlez x moonbow, which I'm pretty sure that's what it says in the jar label. sorry I'm so critical but I'm sure you guys are making tons of money so maybe you can proof read your pages better
February 27, 2024
Hey Chronic lovers I am to high to really write this right or write any comment ever. However this is the first Weed since I was a teenager That my "eyes are pink" so stoned. And fun fact weed opens blood vessels, red eye, hart rate increases... This is why I eat first, smoke and work out. I AM Stotally Toned!
October 7, 2024
Actually really solid weed. I totally zoned out without noticing, just got lost in my thoughts but it felt good, almost meditative. I always listen to music while smoking, every day, but this time the sounds felt softer, clearer and really inside my ear lmao, idk man I’m high. Anyways, good stuff.

