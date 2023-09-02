stock photo similar to Chembow
HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%

Chembow

Chembow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Rainbow Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chembow, also known as Chembo, is a creation by Shango, a cannabis company that operates in Oregon and Nevada. Chembow is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chembow effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chembow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Shango, Chembow features flavors like diesel, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Chembow typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chembow can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or concentrates. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Chembow might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chembow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Chembow strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Chembow strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    33% of people say it helps with Headaches
Chembow strain reviews

September 2, 2023
one of the best Shango has to offer . The only one my family has all agreed to as being one of the best we have tried . among all strains from all brands!!.
8 people found this helpful
October 19, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
is it zkittlez x moonbow or chemdawg x rainbow kush? chemdawg x rainbow kush makes sense for the naming scheme but elsewhere on the page it says it's zkittlez x moonbow, which I'm pretty sure that's what it says in the jar label. sorry I'm so critical but I'm sure you guys are making tons of money so maybe you can proof read your pages better
5 people found this helpful
February 27, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Hey Chronic lovers I am to high to really write this right or write any comment ever. However this is the first Weed since I was a teenager That my "eyes are pink" so stoned. And fun fact weed opens blood vessels, red eye, hart rate increases... This is why I eat first, smoke and work out. I AM Stotally Toned!
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

