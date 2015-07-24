We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
“Energetic” ha I can only smoke half a joint and it’s lights out chem make my bed feel like heaven and my days long as crap the second the smoke from this wonderful plant enters my lungs I want to do nothing but close my eye and not talk to anyone it’s the perfect strain to smoke if you Insomnia is ...
Not going to lie, this ones a heavy hitter. Has a super euphoric beginning and ends you off in a nice and relaxed body high while still maintaining its strong uplifting sativa effects. This is a delightful experience for experienced cannabis smoker.