  3. Chemdog Sour Diesel
Chemdog Sour Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chemdog Sour Diesel.

Effects

67 people reported 487 effects
Happy 64%
Uplifted 61%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 47%
Relaxed 47%
Stress 20%
Anxiety 20%
Pain 14%
Depression 11%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

100

Avatar for BIGxKUSHY
Member since 2019
Bleh it’s was good but def could been better considering the strains mixed
Avatar for Shannonlee84
Member since 2019
if you like headband cat piss etc you'll enjoy this beauty I love my sativa lean hybrids 😁
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for sthomson1979273
Member since 2019
This stuff smells and tastes just plain nasty: a foul, offensive, pungent, funk that somehow seems to get funkier each time I return. And I love it so much.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SouthShoreToke
Member since 2019
This gives me solid energy, but doesn’t last long. Won’t make you hungry, definitely don’t have before going to sleep.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Menya
Member since 2019
“Energetic” ha I can only smoke half a joint and it’s lights out chem make my bed feel like heaven and my days long as crap the second the smoke from this wonderful plant enters my lungs I want to do nothing but close my eye and not talk to anyone it’s the perfect strain to smoke if you Insomnia is ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Midwest_OG_Kush
Member since 2019
Great taste from first draw to last exhale love the flavor and very fast head change a must try.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for MisterBadu
Member since 2014
Not going to lie, this ones a heavy hitter. Has a super euphoric beginning and ends you off in a nice and relaxed body high while still maintaining its strong uplifting sativa effects. This is a delightful experience for experienced cannabis smoker.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for pothead72ok
Member since 2018
Nice and relaxing.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy