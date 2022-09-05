Chemical Compound reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chemical Compound.
Chemical Compound strain effects
Chemical Compound strain helps with
- 80% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chemical Compound reviews
s........5
September 5, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Instant relaxation accompanied by a free-mindful feeling. It's a strain that I'll use regularly throughout my days.
j........8
March 16, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Tingly
I'm high as I'm writing this so please bare with me, Chemical compound weed strain has been so much help for me and my day to day life.It has helped me with my anxiety , that's awesome for me because my mental help stops me from doing things generally speaking .I was having a ruff morning wasn't to happy my boyfriend went and grab some we both hit It and i'am no longer upset! Chemical compound has become one of my go to strains for life!