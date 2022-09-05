Chemical Compound
HybridTHC 13%CBD 0%
Chemical Compound
CmC
Hybrid
Happy
Aroused
Euphoric
Chemical
Pine
Pungent
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Chemical Compound effects are mostly calming.
Chemical Compound potency is lower THC than average.
Chemical Compound is a weed strain that crosses the popular GMO Cookies with the new Otter Popz. Nevada flower brand Pistola, via the Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, made Chemical Compound its flagship strain. Chemical Compound is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022. It can smell and taste sweet, floral and earthy, and is a very high-THC strain with hybrid effects that can lean relaxing without being too sedative.
Chemical Compound strain effects
Chemical Compound strain helps with
- 80% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chemical Compound strain reviews(5)
s........5
September 5, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
j........8
March 16, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Tingly