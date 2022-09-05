I'm high as I'm writing this so please bare with me, Chemical compound weed strain has been so much help for me and my day to day life.It has helped me with my anxiety , that's awesome for me because my mental help stops me from doing things generally speaking .I was having a ruff morning wasn't to happy my boyfriend went and grab some we both hit It and i'am no longer upset! Chemical compound has become one of my go to strains for life!