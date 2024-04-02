Chemistry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chemistry.
Chemistry strain effects
Chemistry strain flavors
Chemistry strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 12% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Chemistry reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........3
April 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Wow!! Amazing!! An easy 5🌟 ——————————— for both “Chemistry & Chemistry F2,” by Savvy ——————————— - when smoking I felt high but not high, if that makes any sense at all? It took any worries I had..away and put me in a great mood! I had a good 10-30min long of focus like a “get shit ton pill,” what I call Aderrall XR. Lol (haven’t been on it for 2 yrs on a non stimulate med now). I’m currently struggling with depression, anxiety, night time anxiety, ptsd, stress/burnout, ptsd fatigue, insomnia, and adhd) Laughing, talking a ton or non at all, playing phone games or watching tv or both (I can finally multitasks again🙏🏽!)… Then towards the end of the high you will start to space off for a short time. Then non stop yawning for hours is what it felt like. Then you get so exhausted ready for bed. Trying to fight that heavy fatigue but always knocks me out cold😴 which ends up being several good nights of sleep! I highly recommend this! I will be getting these often!! - Munchies: if I’m thinking about food..then I’m hungry. If I don’t think about food I’m not hungry..it’s one of those..but otherwise no munchies🥰
j........4
September 2, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
They had 2, so I picked up both chemistree and now that I have smoked a gram and seen I sub'd wow2. I guess maybe remove wallet if a gram is to be enjoyed, LOL Dime Bag 32% $17. element 7 ch
d........2
September 8, 2024
Creative
Giggly
I tried Franklin Field's Chemistry pre-roll and as I reached the end of the joint, I could just feel everything around me becoming funnier in a comical type of way. I was in an extremely talkative and giggly state, which is rare for me since I tend to be a quieter, more reserved individual. A friend called me and it was a great high to have while talking on the phone, we had a hilarious conversation. If you're about to gather up a bunch of your buddies for some fun or even just for a one on one hangout, Chemistry is the way to go!
m........z
October 9, 2024
Aroused
5/5 would boof again.
8........2
August 17, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Limonene terpene. Great smoke. It’s Chemdawg and OG Kush. You can’t go wrong. A+strain