Wow!! Amazing!! An easy 5🌟 ——————————— for both “Chemistry & Chemistry F2,” by Savvy ——————————— - when smoking I felt high but not high, if that makes any sense at all? It took any worries I had..away and put me in a great mood! I had a good 10-30min long of focus like a “get shit ton pill,” what I call Aderrall XR. Lol (haven’t been on it for 2 yrs on a non stimulate med now). I’m currently struggling with depression, anxiety, night time anxiety, ptsd, stress/burnout, ptsd fatigue, insomnia, and adhd) Laughing, talking a ton or non at all, playing phone games or watching tv or both (I can finally multitasks again🙏🏽!)… Then towards the end of the high you will start to space off for a short time. Then non stop yawning for hours is what it felt like. Then you get so exhausted ready for bed. Trying to fight that heavy fatigue but always knocks me out cold😴 which ends up being several good nights of sleep! I highly recommend this! I will be getting these often!! - Munchies: if I’m thinking about food..then I’m hungry. If I don’t think about food I’m not hungry..it’s one of those..but otherwise no munchies🥰