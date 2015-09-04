ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chemmy Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a hybrid strain that unites genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

356 reported effects from 60 people
Happy 60%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 50%
Energetic 45%
Relaxed 43%
Dry mouth 26%
Dizzy 20%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 8%
Headache 5%

StukaFox
Member since 2015
Farts are treacherous, especially the little ones you think won't stink, like the the tiny pooter you just one-cheek-sneaked in your cube. "Ah -- The perfect crime," you think, sticking to your theory that it was "all sound and no fury". So when you test that little theory by giving a little sniff, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
bamaman
Member since 2015
This is an outstanding medication for people with sever pain and sleep problems. I have been a Navy SEAL for 32 years and have been shot and blown up 7 times and without this I can't see how I could make it through the day. Thank-you to the WOUNDERFUL staff at Rogue River Disp. who have helped me th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
StoneyWolfe
Member since 2016
This has to be the best herb I've ever had. I was immediately drawn to the dank, skunky, earthy smell of the flower and I was very surprised at the fruity and sweet taste! This is the kind of herb that I would smoke before taking on the day- the high is invigorating and refreshing and intense, in t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
persiankitty
Member since 2017
I quit taking Prozac...this works so much better.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
thouxanbanfauni
Member since 2017
It is a futuristic 2018 type strain. You think you knew weed.. You do not LMAO. Ok so for real it is a perfect blend of relaxation and energy at the same time, it literally made me feel like smoking for the very first time again after just two hits.. But it was so pure and good mostly sativa mix wit...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Casey Jones
Chemdog
Chemmy Jones

