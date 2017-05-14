ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chemnesia has been dubbed one of the most powerful strains in Illinois by its breeder, Bedford Grow. This genetic synthesis of Amnesia Sour Diesel and I-95 offers consumers invigorating mental and physical effects that help combat fatigue, depression, and inflammation. The potent strain can also promote focus and creativity in the proper dose. Emitting a pleasant aroma of citrus and fuel, Chemnesia’s terpene and cannabinoid profile make for a quality sativa-dominant hybrid.  

Avatar for TheManOnDaMoon
Member since 2016
Budtender: For that nice relaxing euphoric getaway a mindful vacation of blissfulness with burst of energy and a cleanse of the body,soul, and mind.... Me: Just shut up and take my money!
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for chicagopatient
Member since 2017
Bedford Grow is a new cultivator from Summit, IL and this review is dated 6/9/17. BG Chemnesia is listed as a sativa instead of a hybrid, and it is fragrant and very strong. Lemon and pine are the prominent flavors. The effect is heady and also gave me solid pain relief. I recommend this strain for ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Prokaryote
Member since 2017
Really potent with just 1 hit but does not give paranoia or a racing heart for me like a few other strains do. Feels like a blanket being applied to your whole body and just completely numbs it. Would be a good strain for pain.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Woap
Member since 2015
This is the one you don't tell people about, it's a keeper.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for THCritique
Member since 2018
This stuff is great. I have bad back problems and I smoked a couple hits of chemnesia 21.89% THCa and it was great. My body was sedated and all my muscles were completely relaxed. Their is definitely a couch lock effect, but it is also a good sativa buzz as well so the come down isn't bad at all. I ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
