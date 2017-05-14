Chemnesia has been dubbed one of the most powerful strains in Illinois by its breeder, Bedford Grow. This genetic synthesis of Amnesia Sour Diesel and I-95 offers consumers invigorating mental and physical effects that help combat fatigue, depression, and inflammation. The potent strain can also promote focus and creativity in the proper dose. Emitting a pleasant aroma of citrus and fuel, Chemnesia’s terpene and cannabinoid profile make for a quality sativa-dominant hybrid.
Chemnesia
Show all
write a review
Member since 2016
Member since 2017
Member since 2017
Member since 2015
Member since 2018