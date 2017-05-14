Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This stuff is great. I have bad back problems and I smoked a couple hits of chemnesia 21.89% THCa and it was great. My body was sedated and all my muscles were completely relaxed. Their is definitely a couch lock effect, but it is also a good sativa buzz as well so the come down isn't bad at all. I ...
Super strong sativa leaning hybrid with an overpowering diesel chem citrus scent. Type of stuff you can still smell in a sealed jar you thought was airtight... Hits like a truck with an uplifting mental buzz and gets your mind racing. Still found it easy to focus with no lethargy wile still high AF....
Really potent with just 1 hit but does not give paranoia or a racing heart for me like a few other strains do. Feels like a blanket being applied to your whole body and just completely numbs it. Would be a good strain for pain.
Bedford Grow is a new cultivator from Summit, IL and this review is dated 6/9/17. BG Chemnesia is listed as a sativa instead of a hybrid, and it is fragrant and very strong. Lemon and pine are the prominent flavors. The effect is heady and also gave me solid pain relief. I recommend this strain for ...