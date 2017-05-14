ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Home
  Strains
  Chemnesia
  Reviews

Chemnesia reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Chemnesia.

9

Avatar for Melad
Member since 2019
Think it’s great!👍🏼👍🏼
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Woap
Member since 2015
This is the one you don't tell people about, it's a keeper.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for THCritique
Member since 2018
This stuff is great. I have bad back problems and I smoked a couple hits of chemnesia 21.89% THCa and it was great. My body was sedated and all my muscles were completely relaxed. Their is definitely a couch lock effect, but it is also a good sativa buzz as well so the come down isn't bad at all. I ...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
Super strong sativa leaning hybrid with an overpowering diesel chem citrus scent. Type of stuff you can still smell in a sealed jar you thought was airtight... Hits like a truck with an uplifting mental buzz and gets your mind racing. Still found it easy to focus with no lethargy wile still high AF....
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Prokaryote
Member since 2017
Really potent with just 1 hit but does not give paranoia or a racing heart for me like a few other strains do. Feels like a blanket being applied to your whole body and just completely numbs it. Would be a good strain for pain.
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for FunkySkunk8
Member since 2017
Great everyday painfree/get your sh*t smoking stuff and it's just so pretty.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for chicagopatient
Member since 2017
Bedford Grow is a new cultivator from Summit, IL and this review is dated 6/9/17. BG Chemnesia is listed as a sativa instead of a hybrid, and it is fragrant and very strong. Lemon and pine are the prominent flavors. The effect is heady and also gave me solid pain relief. I recommend this strain for ...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for danstrass
Member since 2017
Best strand I have smoked since moving to the Netherlands. Has that delicious sour diesel and gas smell and taste with a nice amnesia haze back end. Sour diesel on steroids
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted