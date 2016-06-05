ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chemo
  • Leafly flower of Chemo

Indica

Chemo

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 236 reviews

Chemo
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Rumor has it that Chemo’s beginnings stretch back to the 1970s in Canada where this heavy indica was allegedly developed to treat the side effects of chemotherapy. Another name for this strain is “UBC Chemo” in reference to the university in which Chemo is said to have been conceived. Chemo’s genetics is carried on by Jordan of the Islands, whose rendition is best known for its subtle woody aroma and potent medicinal effects perfect for patients treating nausea, appetite loss, pain, and sleeplessness

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1453 reported effects from 164 people
Relaxed 82%
Sleepy 73%
Hungry 46%
Happy 40%
Euphoric 37%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

236

Show all

Avatar for Allie17
Member since 2015
One of my favorites, if not my favorite strain I have acquired over the years. Chemo shows you no mercy, so this strain is definitely not for the inexperienced. To start, the buds themselves were covered in crystals and trichomes, and, excuse me for my wording, but honestly had the cutest orange cur...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Yorick
Member since 2014
You'll fall over if you don't have much tolerance. Very nice, heavy indica that relaxes the mind and body before summoning the ultra munchies. After that comes nap time. Amazing pain relief too! Not too smelly but potent as fuck. YES/5
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ConceptProductions
Member since 2014
UBC chemo is one of the original medical strains of cannabis, originating from British Columbia, Canada. I have chemo kush, which is the original ubc chemo crossed with og kush, but it doesn't seem to be on here. A great night time medicine for those suffering from insomnia, and will also get your a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for rachels95
Member since 2015
My mom is going through chemotherapy and has been a chronic pot smoker for years. She suffers from extreme appetite loss, nausea and abdominal discomfort from the chemotherapy constantly since she is taking it orally through a pill. She says this strain is incredible for nausea, probably the best sh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Eric420
Member since 2013
UBC Chemo has an extremely Pungent Kush smell, tastes really earthy kinda woody . I really enjoy this strain, its my go to indica, perfect for night time hits you hard to the body instant couch lock with lots of euphoria. I would definitely recommend this strain to people who are experiencing pain...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Platinum Kush
Platinum Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Platinum Bubba Kush
Platinum Bubba Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More popularLeafly flower for White Rhino
White Rhino
More popularLeafly flower for Lavender
Lavender
More popularLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More linaloolLeafly flower for Mr. Nice
Mr. Nice
More linalool
search by similar

Lineage

Strain
Chemo
Strain child
WSU
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of ChemoUser uploaded image of ChemoUser uploaded image of ChemoUser uploaded image of ChemoUser uploaded image of ChemoUser uploaded image of ChemoUser uploaded image of Chemo
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
These Cancer Survivors Share Their Preferred Cannabis Strains
These Cancer Survivors Share Their Preferred Cannabis Strains
10 cannabis strains to combat Crohn’s Disease and colitis
10 cannabis strains to combat Crohn’s Disease and colitis
10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal
10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal