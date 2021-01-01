Loading…

Captain Jack

HybridTHC 20%CBG 2%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Euphoric
Relaxed
Hungry
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 7 reviews

Captain Jack is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Captain Jack. If you've smoked this strain before, share your experience by leaving a review.

Captain Jack effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Euphoric
85% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
71% of people report feeling hungry
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
57% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
14% of people say it helps with ptsd

Captain Jack reviews7

