ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chem's Sister
  4. Reviews

Chem's Sister reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem's Sister.

Reviews

19

Avatar for Quwanlzz
Member since 2019
Very strong sweet smell this strain to the face is not for beginners, half way through if you smoke joints or blunts you start to feel dizzy and maybe head spinning head spinning. Taste is very closely related to car fuel lol jet fuel or some shit
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Wonderfulthings
Member since 2018
I have contacted Leafly to remove my original review. All I can say is I smoked some more yesterday afternoon before heading out to do a bunch of mundane errands. Wow. I was fully alert but in my own incredibly luscious bubble. I was so impressed. After four hours of running around I arrived ho...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Sharkleesha
Member since 2018
It was alright, it gets the job done. Super strong head high. After around 5 hits and 5 minutes it hit me like a train wreck. Made me really anxious and paranoid, high lasted 3 hours
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Chem's SisterUser uploaded image of Chem's SisterUser uploaded image of Chem's SisterUser uploaded image of Chem's SisterUser uploaded image of Chem's Sister
more
photos
Avatar for Xboxlord989
Member since 2018
I'm a seasoned dabber......And this is the ONLY strain where I have anxiety off of lol. I love it. Super extremely potent. makes me Wanna create and play guitar. I love that overpowering chemical taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for neurotictoker
Member since 2017
man oh man, what an interesting strain. chose this one over Agent Orange and Pure Kush cause I never really come by pure sativas. the high sneaks up on you gradually, once it hits it rolls on pretty strong. I’m a very well seasoned toker, I have a pretty high tolerance but with one bong rip I feel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
The Package: Very nice all black with a beautiful girl on the cover of it, tested and made sure it's safe for use THCA 25.87mg is going to be a heavy one for sure. The Smell: Tearing off the plastic to envelop my senses in a lushful pine and lemon forest, some of the small hints of a smoky eucalyptu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for DonkeyMeat
Member since 2016
Very good sativa very good, I work grave yards and this strain is good because when its 3:30 am you need some living up to do. I zone out for a couple hours and I'm finished with the night, well after I clean out the fringe.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungry