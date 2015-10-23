Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very strong sweet smell this strain to the face is not for beginners, half way through if you smoke joints or blunts you start to feel dizzy and maybe head spinning head spinning. Taste is very closely related to car fuel lol jet fuel or some shit
I have contacted Leafly to remove my original review. All I can say is I smoked some more yesterday afternoon before heading out to do a bunch of mundane errands. Wow. I was fully alert but in my own incredibly luscious bubble. I was so impressed. After four hours of running around I arrived ho...
I'm a seasoned dabber......And this is the ONLY strain where I have anxiety off of lol. I love it. Super extremely potent. makes me Wanna create and play guitar. I love that overpowering chemical taste.
man oh man, what an interesting strain. chose this one over Agent Orange and Pure Kush cause I never really come by pure sativas.
the high sneaks up on you gradually, once it hits it rolls on pretty strong. I’m a very well seasoned toker, I have a pretty high tolerance but with one bong rip I feel...
The Package: Very nice all black with a beautiful girl on the cover of it, tested and made sure it's safe for use THCA 25.87mg is going to be a heavy one for sure.
The Smell: Tearing off the plastic to envelop my senses in a lushful pine and lemon forest, some of the small hints of a smoky eucalyptu...
Very good sativa very good, I work grave yards and this strain is good because when its 3:30 am you need some living up to do. I zone out for a couple hours and I'm finished with the night, well after I clean out the fringe.