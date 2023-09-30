This strain is one of a kind! Got a cut from liberty city in nyc and lemme tell you, all it took was .25 grams ina mighty plus vape to show this guys true colors. The taste was sweet, slightly funky and the bubblegum came thru. After two pulls at 315 I was impressed. Most times I have to vape 2 bowls to reach a level where I feel the strain shines. Not with this one. One bowl was all it took. Highly recommend for the taste and the effects won’t disappoint.