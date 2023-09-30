Cherry Bubblegum reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Bubblegum.

Cherry Bubblegum strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Relaxed

September 30, 2023
This strain is one of a kind! Got a cut from liberty city in nyc and lemme tell you, all it took was .25 grams ina mighty plus vape to show this guys true colors. The taste was sweet, slightly funky and the bubblegum came thru. After two pulls at 315 I was impressed. Most times I have to vape 2 bowls to reach a level where I feel the strain shines. Not with this one. One bowl was all it took. Highly recommend for the taste and the effects won’t disappoint.
2 people found this helpful

