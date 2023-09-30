stock photo similar to Cherry Bubblegum
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%

Cherry Bubblegum

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Cherry Bubblegum effects are mostly energizing.

    Cherry Bubblegum potency is higher THC than average.

Cherry Bubblegum is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Bubblegum. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Bubblegum, also known as Cherry Bubblegum Pie, is a creation by Hytek, a cannabis company that operates in Michigan and offers premium flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. Cherry Bubblegum is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Bubblegum effects include feeling happy, hungry, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Bubblegum when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Hytek, Cherry Bubblegum features flavors like sweet, flowery, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cherry Bubblegum typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherry Bubblegum can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or seeds. If you’re looking for a sweet and potent hybrid that can help you feel happy and hungry, Cherry Bubblegum might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Bubblegum, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cherry Bubblegum strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Relaxed

Cherry Bubblegum strain reviews1

September 30, 2023
This strain is one of a kind! Got a cut from liberty city in nyc and lemme tell you, all it took was .25 grams ina mighty plus vape to show this guys true colors. The taste was sweet, slightly funky and the bubblegum came thru. After two pulls at 315 I was impressed. Most times I have to vape 2 bowls to reach a level where I feel the strain shines. Not with this one. One bowl was all it took. Highly recommend for the taste and the effects won’t disappoint.
Read all reviews

