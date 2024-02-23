Cherry Chocolate Widow reviews
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
j........1
February 23, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tastes great. I just smoked a few minutes ago bud I feel nice and relaxed but not sleepy.
j........y
October 6, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Very potent, Strong buzz, won’t make you feel wide awake but i recommend for winding down.