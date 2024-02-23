stock photo similar to Cherry Chocolate Widow
Cherry Chocolate Widow
Cherry Chocolate Widow effects are mostly calming.
Cherry Chocolate Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Chemdawg and Pre-95 White Widow. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Chocolate Widow is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Grow West Cannabis Co, the average price of Cherry Chocolate Widow typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Chocolate Widow’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Chocolate Widow, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Cherry Chocolate Widow strain reviews
j........1
February 23, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
j........y
October 6, 2024
Happy
Relaxed