Olde aficionado here so I’ve “been around the block a few times” Heck I built the block ! This strain comes highly recommended Do not , I repeat , do not sample this strain till ya gots a few years under your belts , unless that is of course you’re feeling lucky 🍀 Purchased locally @ Good Day Farms over in Van Buren cross the river … my particular variety had a THC level of just under 24% - that prolly explains why I’m High As a Georgia pine 🌲!