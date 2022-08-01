Cherry Cobbler
Cherry Cobbler effects are mostly energizing.
Cherry Cobbler potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Cobbler is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and giggly. Cherry Cobbler has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cherry Cobbler, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cherry Cobbler strain effects
Cherry Cobbler strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
