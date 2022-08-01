Very “Green” Newbie when it comes to smoking. I have ADHD my body acts the opposite so what would make you sleepy would keep me awake. So with that being said it’s been trial and error with finding the right balance where I feel good but I’m able to drive and work. HANDS DOWN at least for me this is my go to! I can function and drive as well work. I feel CALM my anxiety is stable and I work health care. lol I feel FOCUSED less irritated with people. HAPPY if I had to describe it in pill form it works like a “Xanax” at least for me. Helps my arthritis pain. I have only used the cartridges. I haven’t tried the flower. I hope this helps.

