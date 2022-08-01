Cherry Cobbler reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Cobbler.
Cherry Cobbler strain effects
Cherry Cobbler strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cherry Cobbler reviews
C........e
August 1, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Olde aficionado here so I’ve “been around the block a few times” Heck I built the block ! This strain comes highly recommended Do not , I repeat , do not sample this strain till ya gots a few years under your belts , unless that is of course you’re feeling lucky 🍀 Purchased locally @ Good Day Farms over in Van Buren cross the river … my particular variety had a THC level of just under 24% - that prolly explains why I’m High As a Georgia pine 🌲!
I........6
March 23, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Very “Green” Newbie when it comes to smoking. I have ADHD my body acts the opposite so what would make you sleepy would keep me awake. So with that being said it’s been trial and error with finding the right balance where I feel good but I’m able to drive and work. HANDS DOWN at least for me this is my go to! I can function and drive as well work. I feel CALM my anxiety is stable and I work health care. lol I feel FOCUSED less irritated with people. HAPPY if I had to describe it in pill form it works like a “Xanax” at least for me. Helps my arthritis pain. I have only used the cartridges. I haven’t tried the flower. I hope this helps.
n........6
November 13, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I love being a giggly mf’er for the whole day. Definitely felt the tingles and my head gently fell into a cloud. One of my go too when I’m feeling down
U........c
May 23, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Sleepy
Tingly
Took a nice rip from my bong and about a minute later, a warm fuzzy feeling, great body high and some good giggles! Turned on Netflix and that's all I remember! Slept for a solid 6 hours like a baby! Woke up refreshed and ready ! Definitely a sweet night time smoke!!
o........9
April 3, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice mellow effects.
s........0
February 19, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
made an account simply to give this 5 stars, best strain ever unforgettable