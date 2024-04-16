stock photo similar to Cherry Cough
Cherry Cough

  Cherry Cough effects are mostly energizing.

    Cherry Cough potency is higher THC than average.

Cherry Cough is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Nigerian Lemon. This strain is 35% sativa and 65% indica. Cherry Cough is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cherry Cough typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Cough’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Cough, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Cherry Cough strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Relaxed

Cherry Cough strain reviews

April 16, 2024
super tasty strain like cherry and citrus, and great smoke for all day really! great all around buzz! also beautiful flower!!
1 person found this helpful
Today
A very calm and clear headed buzz. I love it!
Read all reviews

Cherry Cough strain genetics

Og
OG Kush
Cherry Cough
Cherry Cough