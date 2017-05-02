ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cherry Cream Pie is the decadent indica-dominant hybrid offspring of Cherry Pie and Cookies and Cream. With pronounced OG undertones and hints of tartness and pine, Cherry Cream Pie’s terpene profile is half the experience. The strain’s calming effects permeate both mind and body, offering consumers carefree, mid-level sedation. Enjoy Cherry Cream Pie later in the day as couch-lock and appetite stimulation are two common side effects after consumption. This delicious strain will mellow aggravated muscles as well as minor aches and pains. 

Avatar for catchariot
Member since 2016
Hello, Cherry Cream Pie! Thanks to my girl Misha at Ponder in the CD, I got hooked up with this strain from Green Haven. It does NOT mess around. After smoking some meh strains from other shops, I have almost forgotten what a true potent strain is! Cherry Cream Pie is equal parts silly and happy...
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Zannix
Member since 2018
Picked up this strain grown by Harvest in Maryland. Put it in my pax III and set the temp to 365. Slowly pull on the vaporizer and find myself at peace. This is a beautiful strain both in appearance and effect. I am fully relaxed but not tired. I took the dog on my new strain walk (definitely th...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for melodyblu
Member since 2017
This is a nice mellow high strain for sure. I am able to function but not on a high energy level. I am not foggy at all, I have clear thoughts. My mind isn't racing a million miles a minute. That is nice. My muscles are relaxed and I am liking how chill I feel right now. This is some good stuff.
ArousedEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for KEVzaSAGE
Member since 2017
It's got it all! Very potent! Makes beautiful Rosin!
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for highbutterlypig
Member since 2017
TASTE: cherry with cookie/mint/pine HIGH: calming, relaxing the muscles, cerebral, not too energetic. I’d smoke this to get calm but not too giggly before seeing my family at Christmas. Beginners might become sleepy after smoking but heavy-hitters can expect tranquil and sedate vibes without couchlo...
HappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Cookies and Cream
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Cherry Cream Pie

