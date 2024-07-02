Cherry Crush reviews
m........9
July 2, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Talkative
Overall great strain. Very relaxing, not too heavy, boosts creativity and mood, reduces pain and nausea. I have chronic muscle/joint pain, GI issues, and fatigue, so I don’t waste much time on strains that don’t work. This one helps the fatigue by boosting my mood, and reduces my nausea and pain by a lot. I can smoke this strain before work (physical labor) if I don’t pack a huge bowl, otherwise I prefer it in the afternoon/evening after work. If you see this strain around, definitely snag a bag!