Cherry Crush
Cherry Crush is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Wonderbrett’s Byrd Seed Genetics and made from a genetic cross of OZ Kush x (Kush Cola x Jealousy). This is a dynastic strain descended from multiple award-winning strains, including Leafly’s 2022 Strain of the Year. Cherry Crush is a high-yielding strain that emits a complex palate of citrus, earth, cream, cherry, and a touch of gas. Consumers can expect a mix of relaxation and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Crush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cherry Crush strain effects
Cherry Crush strain reviews2
Strain spotlight
Cherry Crush strain genetics
Cherry Crush grow information
