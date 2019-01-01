Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A beautiful strain from Top Dawg Genetics, Cherry Dawg is a cross of Cherry Pie and Chemdog 91. Some of the phenos show a beautiful pink-purple hue and have a cherry and pine terpene profile. In the garden, you can expect a gassy, cherry aroma to take control of the room. The strain offers euphoric effects great for boosting morale.