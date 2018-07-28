ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Cherry Fire
Hybrid

Cherry Fire is a potent mixture of Cherry Pie and Fire OG genetics. This strain combines the sweet, doughy aroma of Cherry Pie and the heavy-hitting effects of Fire OG, offering a heady, creative mental state alongside a calm, centered physical sensation. Cherry Fire’s flavor is similar to its aroma, but opens up on the finish with notes of pepper, fuel, and hashish. This strain may be useful for consumers who suffer from appetite loss, chronic pain, and stress. 

3

Avatar for InTheMorning
Member since 2018
Without reading the other reviews, I’m going to state how it felt for me on July 28, 2018. I bought mine theough a medical dispensary delivery service. I paid $20 for one/8 and was generously gifted much more than that by about $40 ( almost a 1/4! ) And I had brought zSkittles and Purple OG Kush ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Squ66atch
Member since 2018
more of an indica than a sativa. excellent for focus and the taste is phenomenal.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
