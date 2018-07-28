Cherry Fire is a potent mixture of Cherry Pie and Fire OG genetics. This strain combines the sweet, doughy aroma of Cherry Pie and the heavy-hitting effects of Fire OG, offering a heady, creative mental state alongside a calm, centered physical sensation. Cherry Fire’s flavor is similar to its aroma, but opens up on the finish with notes of pepper, fuel, and hashish. This strain may be useful for consumers who suffer from appetite loss, chronic pain, and stress.
Cherry Fire
write a review
Member since 2018
Member since 2018
Cherry Fire