Cherry Gas reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Gas.
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
k........1
December 10, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Best stuff I’ve had in a long time. Perfect amount of silly and chill.
j........s
August 15, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
08/14/23: Goldilocks would love this strain, it's a nice 50/50 hybrid I've been enjoying it and so have the homies, it's a great one for talking to people, and if you have to do anything you won't stuck getting hyper focused on something else or glued to the couch. it's truly a nice even balance. the taste, 🤌 you get some cherry notes, my friend and I relate the cherry to cherry Capri Sun, not any chemical taste at all, at least with what I got there isn't any chemical taste. I'll update late as I continue smoking it for the next 2 weeks
J........1
July 21, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
It’s okay, nothing too crazy. For me, it was both a mind and body high. Smells pleasant too!
f........3
November 6, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is amazing, one hit from a disposable with wax in it has me as high as if I just took a dab, and it taste amazing even in a disposable vaporizer
F........S
June 2, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
This cherry gas can definitely give you a head high as well as a body high. Worked well on my sciatic pain temporarily. Overall impressive bud.
i........l
October 13, 2024
Tingly
Got some concentrate of this stuff and I really liked the way it hit my chest then all the way down the rest of my body. Very balanced high, you can pinpoint where the thc is hitting