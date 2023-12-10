stock photo similar to Cherry Gas
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%
Cherry Gas
Cherry Gas is a hybrid weed strain bred by Happy Dreams Genetics and Maven Genetics made from a genetic cross between (Triple OG x Humboldt Gelato) x Cherry Frosting. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Gas is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers, and features flavors like diesel, citrus, and cherry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Gas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry GasOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cherry Gas strain effects
Cherry Gas strain flavors
Cherry Gas strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Gas products near you
Similar to Cherry Gas near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Cherry Gas strain reviews6
Read all reviews
k........1
December 10, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
j........s
August 15, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
J........1
July 21, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy