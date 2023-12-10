08/14/23: Goldilocks would love this strain, it's a nice 50/50 hybrid I've been enjoying it and so have the homies, it's a great one for talking to people, and if you have to do anything you won't stuck getting hyper focused on something else or glued to the couch. it's truly a nice even balance. the taste, 🤌 you get some cherry notes, my friend and I relate the cherry to cherry Capri Sun, not any chemical taste at all, at least with what I got there isn't any chemical taste. I'll update late as I continue smoking it for the next 2 weeks