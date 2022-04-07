Cherry Gelato reviews
Cherry Gelato strain effects
Cherry Gelato strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
j........y
April 7, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I smoked some of this during a hypermanic Bipolar episode This strain broad sided the constant mind chatter that makes me feel like i got rabies (nasty, hateful, ugly, dangerous feeling)! Happens with some bipolar episodes, stress, anxiety and et cetera. This strand also Helped my mind not have such impulsive thoughts and intrusive thoughts, Basically it quieted everything that goes on in your mind and you can relax but you're not so sedated that you can't function. i am a little sleepy & my body feels heavy But feel alert. Very sweet delightful flavor and smell I really enjoyed this strand and I'm very delighted it helped with some difficult problems! No regrets whatsoever😊
l........0
July 20, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain kinda tasted like cherries. I liked it. It made me feel relaxed but not to tired. Cherry gelato really helped my anxiety. It also helped my depression.
C........3
June 25, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
One of the best highs I have had in a long while. This indica hybrid is HEAVY. Couch potato/ philosopher all in one. Helps with pain, sleep, appetit, and you'll laugh your ass off! I highly recommend.
g........9
March 17, 2023
Anxious
Dizzy
Dry mouth
I smoked it at night thru bong and I ended up feeling like I was in psychosis I have BP1,PTSD,BPD,ASD I’m wondering if hybrids are not my thing World felt distorted when I spoke felt like my voice was on helium I was dizzy and had shakes for a minute along with mood swings I took 2 Benadryl to sleep Smoked a joint this morning and was fine trying to smoke again now to see the effects.
E........8
October 2, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I’m prone to major paranoia and anxiety when smoking, so I’m very particular about my bud. This one was wonderful. Not too much of a mind high, but not a total body high either. A fun balance that lets my mind wander without spiraling. Taste was lovely as well. I’ll definitely seek this one out again in the future.
E........9
October 2, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
I am someone that is prone to major anxiety when smoking, so I am very specific about my strains. I usually go for indica dominant because sativa causes my mind to spiral. Still, I enjoy a nice balance where I can feel giggly, thoughtful, and talkative without sinking into panic attacks. This strain gave me exactly that. I enjoyed it while on a beautiful hike, so it didn’t make me too slump. Very mellow. Perfect for a slow afternoon walk/hike/hangout with your buddies.
t........g
August 18, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Cherry Gelato taste hit your pallet with a skunky cherry aroma, that leave your feeling calm and relaxed. This is a Indica dominant strain, that has undertones of purple and bright orange stigmas that is frosted all over. This is a true smoke for a connoisseur.
T........e
July 17, 2022
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
tops, harsh on the throat, great flavour but very spicy/herbal