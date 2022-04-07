Cherry Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Gelato.

Cherry Gelato strain effects

Reported by 58 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Euphoric

Hungry

Cherry Gelato strain helps with

  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression

April 7, 2022
I smoked some of this during a hypermanic Bipolar episode This strain broad sided the constant mind chatter that makes me feel like i got rabies (nasty, hateful, ugly, dangerous feeling)! Happens with some bipolar episodes, stress, anxiety and et cetera. This strand also Helped my mind not have such impulsive thoughts and intrusive thoughts, Basically it quieted everything that goes on in your mind and you can relax but you're not so sedated that you can't function. i am a little sleepy & my body feels heavy But feel alert. Very sweet delightful flavor and smell I really enjoyed this strand and I'm very delighted it helped with some difficult problems! No regrets whatsoever😊
41 people found this helpful
July 20, 2021
This strain kinda tasted like cherries. I liked it. It made me feel relaxed but not to tired. Cherry gelato really helped my anxiety. It also helped my depression.
26 people found this helpful
June 25, 2021
One of the best highs I have had in a long while. This indica hybrid is HEAVY. Couch potato/ philosopher all in one. Helps with pain, sleep, appetit, and you'll laugh your ass off! I highly recommend.
25 people found this helpful
March 17, 2023
I smoked it at night thru bong and I ended up feeling like I was in psychosis I have BP1,PTSD,BPD,ASD I’m wondering if hybrids are not my thing World felt distorted when I spoke felt like my voice was on helium I was dizzy and had shakes for a minute along with mood swings I took 2 Benadryl to sleep Smoked a joint this morning and was fine trying to smoke again now to see the effects.
3 people found this helpful
October 2, 2022
I’m prone to major paranoia and anxiety when smoking, so I’m very particular about my bud. This one was wonderful. Not too much of a mind high, but not a total body high either. A fun balance that lets my mind wander without spiraling. Taste was lovely as well. I’ll definitely seek this one out again in the future.
2 people found this helpful
October 2, 2022
I am someone that is prone to major anxiety when smoking, so I am very specific about my strains. I usually go for indica dominant because sativa causes my mind to spiral. Still, I enjoy a nice balance where I can feel giggly, thoughtful, and talkative without sinking into panic attacks. This strain gave me exactly that. I enjoyed it while on a beautiful hike, so it didn’t make me too slump. Very mellow. Perfect for a slow afternoon walk/hike/hangout with your buddies.
2 people found this helpful
August 18, 2021
Cherry Gelato taste hit your pallet with a skunky cherry aroma, that leave your feeling calm and relaxed. This is a Indica dominant strain, that has undertones of purple and bright orange stigmas that is frosted all over. This is a true smoke for a connoisseur.
2 people found this helpful
July 17, 2022
tops, harsh on the throat, great flavour but very spicy/herbal
2 people found this helpful

