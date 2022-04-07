Cherry Gelato
aka Cherrylato
Cherry Gelato, also known as "Cherrylato", is a hybrid weed strain (60% sativa & 40% indica) made by crossing Black Cherry Funk with Acai. The effects of Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed and creative. Cherry Gelato is best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours and pairs well with activities that require creative thought. In terms of flavor, you can expect sweet flavor combinations of tropical berries. One reviewer on Leafly dubbed Cherry Gelato as “one of the best highs” they have ever had. The dominant terpene in this strain is Pinene, followed by Caryophyllene and Limonene. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry GelatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cherry Gelato strain effects
Cherry Gelato strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Gelato products near you
Similar to Cherry Gelato near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Cherry Gelato strain reviews58
Strain spotlight
Cherry Gelato strain genetics
Cherry Gelato grow information
According to growers, Cherry Gelato flowers into dense nugs with dark green and burnt orange foliage.