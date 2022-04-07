stock photo similar to Cherry Gelato
HybridTHC 14%CBG 1%

Cherry Gelato

aka Cherrylato

Cherry Gelato, also known as "Cherrylato", is a hybrid weed strain (60% sativa & 40% indica) made by crossing Black Cherry Funk with Acai. The effects of Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed and creative. Cherry Gelato is best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours and pairs well with activities that require creative thought. In terms of flavor, you can expect sweet flavor combinations of tropical berries. One reviewer on Leafly dubbed Cherry Gelato as “one of the best highs” they have ever had. The dominant terpene in this strain is Pinene, followed by Caryophyllene and Limonene. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

Cherry Gelato strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Euphoric

Hungry

Cherry Gelato strain helps with

  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
Cherry Gelato strain reviews58

April 7, 2022
I smoked some of this during a hypermanic Bipolar episode This strain broad sided the constant mind chatter that makes me feel like i got rabies (nasty, hateful, ugly, dangerous feeling)! Happens with some bipolar episodes, stress, anxiety and et cetera. This strand also Helped my mind not have such impulsive thoughts and intrusive thoughts, Basically it quieted everything that goes on in your mind and you can relax but you're not so sedated that you can't function. i am a little sleepy & my body feels heavy But feel alert. Very sweet delightful flavor and smell I really enjoyed this strand and I'm very delighted it helped with some difficult problems! No regrets whatsoever😊
July 20, 2021
This strain kinda tasted like cherries. I liked it. It made me feel relaxed but not to tired. Cherry gelato really helped my anxiety. It also helped my depression.
June 25, 2021
One of the best highs I have had in a long while. This indica hybrid is HEAVY. Couch potato/ philosopher all in one. Helps with pain, sleep, appetit, and you'll laugh your ass off! I highly recommend.
Cherry Gelato strain genetics

Cherry Gelato grow information

According to growers, Cherry Gelato flowers into dense nugs with dark green and burnt orange foliage.