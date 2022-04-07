I smoked some of this during a hypermanic Bipolar episode This strain broad sided the constant mind chatter that makes me feel like i got rabies (nasty, hateful, ugly, dangerous feeling)! Happens with some bipolar episodes, stress, anxiety and et cetera. This strand also Helped my mind not have such impulsive thoughts and intrusive thoughts, Basically it quieted everything that goes on in your mind and you can relax but you're not so sedated that you can't function. i am a little sleepy & my body feels heavy But feel alert. Very sweet delightful flavor and smell I really enjoyed this strand and I'm very delighted it helped with some difficult problems! No regrets whatsoever😊