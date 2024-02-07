I been trying to review some buds on here with little to no reviews. To start it off, cherry ghost is what its called in NJ. I grew a plant of this over the summer and just finished what i had of it. It's definitely a 50/50 mix of two unknowns. What i grew was a light and dark hued bud with orange pistils everywhere. Chunky milky trichomes covered it like craters on the moon. The smell is almost cheesy, earthy, tree fruit. Such a delicious strain the inhale is a little odd, but then you exhale and the cherry flavor really shines. This is a potent strain covered in white and sticky. It gave me the best of both worlds. The sativa euphoria and chattiness definitely is there. The indica is there to keep you calm so your thoughts don't race. No anxiety, this is a fantastic strain for medicinal benefits. Me and my girl smash on this and she loves it. Haha. All an all i give this strain a 4.7 out of 5.