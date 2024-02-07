Cherry Ghost
Cherry Ghost is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Ghost is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cherry Ghost typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Ghost’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Ghost, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry GhostOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cherry Ghost strain effects
Cherry Ghost strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Ghost products near you
Similar to Cherry Ghost near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—