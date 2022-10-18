Cherry Lime Slushy reviews
Cherry Lime Slushy strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Cherry Lime Slushy strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
D........g
October 18, 2022
Creative
Happy
When I asked my girlfriend to describe how this strain made her feel, she replied “no” and then giggled. She appears to be having a fantastic time playing Uno on the PlayStation though.
r........8
July 30, 2023
Focused
Happy
Tast as good as it looks!! Chillin and grillin!
V........d
April 21, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Very good sativa strain, every single time I smoke I end up playing a video game for hours on end by accident, has me so focused, it’s really great, you can also function well with it and it gives you a sense of well being, nice taste as well, I tend to like indica more but this is one of the more good sativa strains I’ve tried.
y........2
September 5, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Great Sativa, Tastes just like the name. A bit harsh. Smoked during the early afternoon on my porch it got me in sync with the nature outside. The high settled in the chest with the classic bloodshot eyes and dry mouth. Make sure to have a drink nearby.