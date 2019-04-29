Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Love this one. Nice mellow high, good pain relief. Not overly cerebral, just chill. Leads to a nice sleep. Hope 'The Farm' (nearby Boulder dispensary) has it back in stock soon. Only place where I can find it.