Hybrid

Cherry Meringue

With both Cookie Fam and Lumpy’s in California putting out Cherry Meringue, genetics can vary. With unknown origins, this heavy strain is noted for its sweet cherry terpene profile and ridiculously dense and rich purple-hued buds. Additionally, it is known for having an even-keeled high.

