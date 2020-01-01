We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
With both Cookie Fam and Lumpy’s in California putting out Cherry Meringue, genetics can vary. With unknown origins, this heavy strain is noted for its sweet cherry terpene profile and ridiculously dense and rich purple-hued buds. Additionally, it is known for having an even-keeled high.