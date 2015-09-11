We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This strain looks bomb . Smells bomb . Smokes a little diffrent. The high I mean . Burst of energy for an hour or two than fades kind of wierd . Not a gamer myself. But if you are this would be your strain no doubt.
I Got This From A Delivery Service In San Jacinto Ca From Medz4Less they had 🔥🔥Cherry Heights OG 5.5 Grams 1/8ths For $25 🔥🔥 It Was Worth The Price I Smoked In A Blunt It Had Me Relaxed Well Balanced Then I Took Some Gravity Hits It Hit Way Different Made Me Laugh , Happy & Forget About My ...
Overall very good strain, one of my favorites. It’s a hybrid but a touch heavier than others I’ve tried. Still okay for the morning, I felt a little tired but after a coffee was totally good. Definitely has a lemony quality, but more than anything it smells like Vick’s Vapor rub to me (and I actuall...
This strain really shined when I spent some time stoned outdoors. I wasn't sure what I was getting into when I bought this. It looked like a pleasant, balanced hybrid-- and it is-- it's just a lot more interesting in a more stimulating environment. It maintains your attentiveness for the most part, ...
Not my favorite!! If you dont get pretty high right away, it makes you dizzy and a little sick. This is a good one to maintain your high, not get high. It also made sex really not enjoyable which was weird, like a couple times it happend. I dont think id get it again, but it was alright.