Effects

93 people reported 634 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 41%
Hungry 34%
Stress 29%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 20%
Lack of appetite 11%
Dry mouth 22%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 5%

Avatar for Chaparadza
Member since 2019
overall I thought it was a grade A strain but if I didn't know any better i would have thought it was the nebula strain because of the smell
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for FunkyskunkNPhilly
Member since 2019
This strain looks bomb . Smells bomb . Smokes a little diffrent. The high I mean . Burst of energy for an hour or two than fades kind of wierd . Not a gamer myself. But if you are this would be your strain no doubt.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Fabian.vazquez97
Member since 2019
I Got This From A Delivery Service In San Jacinto Ca From Medz4Less they had 🔥🔥Cherry Heights OG 5.5 Grams 1/8ths For $25 🔥🔥 It Was Worth The Price I Smoked In A Blunt It Had Me Relaxed Well Balanced Then I Took Some Gravity Hits It Hit Way Different Made Me Laugh , Happy &amp; Forget About My ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Princessallikat
Member since 2019
It smelled really good, but it didn't smoke as good as I expected.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Astridmoet
Member since 2019
Overall very good strain, one of my favorites. It’s a hybrid but a touch heavier than others I’ve tried. Still okay for the morning, I felt a little tired but after a coffee was totally good. Definitely has a lemony quality, but more than anything it smells like Vick’s Vapor rub to me (and I actuall...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for nicolemalouffff
Member since 2019
it’s amazing i love it!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Pineapplecough
Member since 2019
This strain really shined when I spent some time stoned outdoors. I wasn't sure what I was getting into when I bought this. It looked like a pleasant, balanced hybrid-- and it is-- it's just a lot more interesting in a more stimulating environment. It maintains your attentiveness for the most part, ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Josie123
Member since 2019
Not my favorite!! If you dont get pretty high right away, it makes you dizzy and a little sick. This is a good one to maintain your high, not get high. It also made sex really not enjoyable which was weird, like a couple times it happend. I dont think id get it again, but it was alright.
