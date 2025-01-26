stock photo similar to Cherry Pavlova
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Cherry Pavlova
Cherry Pavlova is a cannabis strain bred by G13 Labs Seeds. Cherry Pavlova is a cross between Cherry Pie and Gelato. Cherry Pavlova’s terpene profile includes cherry, berry, vanilla, and creamy notes. Cherry Pavlova is an easy strain to grow and finishes outdoors by the end of October.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry PavlovaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cherry Pavlova strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Pavlova products near you
Similar to Cherry Pavlova near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews