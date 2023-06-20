Cherry Poppers reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Poppers.
Cherry Poppers strain effects
Reported by 35 real people like you
Cherry Poppers strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Cherry Poppers reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........k
June 20, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Not usually a fan of Sativa dominant hybrids since they affect my anxiety, but this one is just perfect. Nice head high with a perfect burst of energy. Great for social settings, running errands or getting some work done. I was really able to focus with this one and check off items on my to-do list.
H........k
May 23, 2023
Focused
Uplifted
Great for any solo or group activities. Nice sativa initial burst of energy and focus. It made me feel a bit more social and talkative. Mostly sweet kind of pastry smell with a bit of sour/ citrus.
T........l
August 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
As someone who prefers sativa strains, I found this one to be quite nice. After smoking, I felt amused and energetic, and the flower itself smells amazing. Nice soft buds with plenty of sparkle.
S........0
July 23, 2023
Creative
Happy
Dam this shit slap keylow
m........8
September 28, 2023
Creative
Happy
Talkative
Helps me with my depression and my ADHD(focusing).The smell is INCREDIBLE & it burns great.
h........5
April 25, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
got a 3.5 of this for 4/20, reading as it was sativa dominated (indica makes me too drowsy and quiet in a group setting) had around 2 grams and i was hella faded, i was energetic talkative and was laughing my ass off over stupid shit. i have adhd and this strain made me relaxed enough to talk with friends and strangers (i suffer with social anxiety) the hits aren’t harsh, had a few hits with a bong and it goes straight to your head. was high for a solid 3-4 hours. the high wasn’t anything crazy, felt mostly body high rather than head high. would give this a 8.5/10
f........f
September 10, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Im high af
c........7
March 13, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
One of my top choice Sativa’s. VERY APPEALING & SMELLY! Bursting with trichomes! So frosty it covers your fingers. Beautiful Colors. Very Pungent! Looks & Smells absolutely Amazing! Tastes of Cherry Candy with the nice slight burn of spice/tabacco. Keeps me focused on my tasks. No couch lock. Lasts for a couple hours then I am hungry. This gets 4 out of 5 stars