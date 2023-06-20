got a 3.5 of this for 4/20, reading as it was sativa dominated (indica makes me too drowsy and quiet in a group setting) had around 2 grams and i was hella faded, i was energetic talkative and was laughing my ass off over stupid shit. i have adhd and this strain made me relaxed enough to talk with friends and strangers (i suffer with social anxiety) the hits aren’t harsh, had a few hits with a bong and it goes straight to your head. was high for a solid 3-4 hours. the high wasn’t anything crazy, felt mostly body high rather than head high. would give this a 8.5/10