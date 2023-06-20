Cherry Poppers
aka Cherry Popperz, Cherry Popper
Cherry Poppers is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Kush and Cherry Zkittlez. Cherry Poppers is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Poppers effects include creative, talkative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Poppers when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by Superdope HI TECH and Fear of Boof, Cherry Poppers features flavors like cherry, sweet, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cherry Poppers typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Poppers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cherry Poppers strain effects
Cherry Poppers strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
