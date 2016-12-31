ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cherry Sauce reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Sauce.

Avatar for lawofsin
Member since 2014
Super flavorful. Wow! Cherry sauce was a very sweet and spicy energetic strain for me. Says hybrid but I felt full sativa effects personally. This strain also worked wonders for my migraines. Not great before bed though be warned.
EnergeticTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Treesman
Member since 2017
I was told this was new to the market, and lo and behold if there aren't any reviews made for this strain yet! It's definitely one of my more favorite strains, it's more of a working high, where you can still focus and learn and get on with your day, although it is potent enough to last quite a wh...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
User uploaded image of Cherry SauceUser uploaded image of Cherry Sauce