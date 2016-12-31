Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Sauce.
Reviews
2
lawofsin
Member since 2014
Super flavorful. Wow! Cherry sauce was a very sweet and spicy energetic strain for me. Says hybrid but I felt full sativa effects personally. This strain also worked wonders for my migraines. Not great before bed though be warned.
I was told this was new to the market, and lo and behold if there aren't any reviews made for this strain yet!
It's definitely one of my more favorite strains, it's more of a working high, where you can still focus and learn and get on with your day, although it is potent enough to last quite a wh...