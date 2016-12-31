ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Cherry Sauce

Cherry Sauce

Cherry Sauce by Andromeda Strains is a delicious cross with diverse genetics. The offspring of parent strains Cherry Pie and The Sauce, Cherry Sauce offers complex nuances in flavor, aroma, and effect. With a terpene profile exhibiting skunk, spice, earth, and tartness and a velvety flavor, Cherry Sauce is worthy of a place on any cannabis connoisseur's roster. The effects are heavy-hitting but balanced overall, stimulating the mind with a rush of energy, and melting into a vibrating full-body buzz that helps with nausea and stress without sacrificing alertness. 

 

Avatar for Treesman
Member since 2017
I was told this was new to the market, and lo and behold if there aren't any reviews made for this strain yet! It's definitely one of my more favorite strains, it's more of a working high, where you can still focus and learn and get on with your day, although it is potent enough to last quite a wh...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for lawofsin
Member since 2014
Super flavorful. Wow! Cherry sauce was a very sweet and spicy energetic strain for me. Says hybrid but I felt full sativa effects personally. This strain also worked wonders for my migraines. Not great before bed though be warned.
feelings
EnergeticTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
The Sauce
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Cherry Sauce
Strain child
Black Magic
child

