Cherry Skunk

Cherry Skunk

Cherry Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines genetics from Skunk Dawg and Poppa Cherry. Blissful, euphoric effects settle in to help dissolve stress and bad moods, while its calming qualities encourage rest and relaxation. This strain also provides a burst of cerebral energy and expands the mind to feed creativity and introspection.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

129 reported effects from 42 people

    Reviews

    70

    Avatar for azmiked
    Member since 2015
    This particular flower was grown locally here at my dispensary in Mesa, I have been liking the skunk strains lately and wanted to give theirs a try. The buds were popcorn nugs but for the most part well developed, very hairy with plenty of crystals and nice and fresh. After a fresh grind (which smel...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
    Avatar for UrsaMajor
    Member since 2015
    A pleasant reprieve, Deep, moss green buds overrun with a tangle of orange hairs. Thin layers of frost give the impression of dew on a freshly cut lawn. A faint cherry/stone fruit scent can be picked up, but the smell is mostly earthy, and a little pungent. Smoke is smooth, with an interesting card...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for KindGodess420
    Member since 2015
    Life is a Bowl full of Cherries🍒!...sweet cherry size nugs, yummy sweet cherry taste! Dulls my hip-back pain asap, frees stress/anxiety, quiets mind, births creative thought and mindful expression. A relaxing body high assists meditation, enhances intuition, readings, body work. This sweet skunky s...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
    Avatar for ErosKing
    Member since 2013
    you can taste the cherry on inhale, and both cherry, and skunk on exhale. Nugs are thick, and somewhat tight. Has a relaxing, yet focus effect on me. Starts in my head and drifts down into my body. This might be a good day time med for me, as gor pain relief, it's just taking the edge off of my S.I...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
    Avatar for Samurai_JAC
    Member since 2011
    -PURPLE BELT BUD- %Tastes sweet and fruity to the smoker but smells like skunk to all 2nd handers. $10/g @ MC
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappySleepy
    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Skunk Dawg
    parent
    Strain
    Cherry Skunk

    Photos

    User uploaded image of Cherry SkunkUser uploaded image of Cherry SkunkUser uploaded image of Cherry SkunkUser uploaded image of Cherry SkunkUser uploaded image of Cherry SkunkUser uploaded image of Cherry SkunkUser uploaded image of Cherry Skunk
