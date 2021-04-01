Cherry Star reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Star.

Cherry Star strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Creative

Talkative

Cherry Star strain flavors

Sweet

Citrus

Cherry Star strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

April 1, 2021
This is one of my “go to”s when I’m looking for dependable pain relief. Gives me that pain free feeling I need. I recommend if your looking for pain relief, but don’t want to be couch locked.
3 people found this helpful
January 24, 2021
P roll is at 8.9%. Not the tight lock of a heather celestial habitat, but is star.
2 people found this helpful
July 5, 2023
I felt very emotional and a bit depressed while smoking this. It definitely made me feel tired. This is a strain I probably won’t reach for again.
1 person found this helpful
May 22, 2023
So this was a happy wtf it’s on sale buy. I can’t buy by sativa or indica because I am not normal lol. So I shop strictly terpene and I came across this because I was low on cash cause we know of course it’s expensive, but it’s worth it when you find the right one. This so far has been amazing. I can’t wait to see if it helps me sleep tonight since nothing has worked so far. I wish it was paid for the way some big pharmaceuticals are paid for. This is way healthier and safer and it’s fun learning ‘on weed’ ☺️
June 17, 2022
Absolutely no buzz! Felt absolutely nothing from this strain!!
December 25, 2022
very potent, lacking strong flavor profiles
March 18, 2023
❤️‍🔥

