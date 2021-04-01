Cherry Star reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Star.
Cherry Star strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Cherry Star strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
C........8
April 1, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
This is one of my “go to”s when I’m looking for dependable pain relief. Gives me that pain free feeling I need. I recommend if your looking for pain relief, but don’t want to be couch locked.
B........4
January 24, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
P roll is at 8.9%. Not the tight lock of a heather celestial habitat, but is star.
b........8
July 5, 2023
Sleepy
Dry eyes
I felt very emotional and a bit depressed while smoking this. It definitely made me feel tired. This is a strain I probably won’t reach for again.
R........3
May 22, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
So this was a happy wtf it’s on sale buy. I can’t buy by sativa or indica because I am not normal lol. So I shop strictly terpene and I came across this because I was low on cash cause we know of course it’s expensive, but it’s worth it when you find the right one. This so far has been amazing. I can’t wait to see if it helps me sleep tonight since nothing has worked so far. I wish it was paid for the way some big pharmaceuticals are paid for. This is way healthier and safer and it’s fun learning ‘on weed’ ☺️
C........7
June 17, 2022
Absolutely no buzz! Felt absolutely nothing from this strain!!
b........2
December 25, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
very potent, lacking strong flavor profiles
J........8
March 18, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
❤️🔥