Cherry Star is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Deathstar. This strain produces mellow effects that make you feel uplifted and tingly. Consumers say Cherry Star stands out among the crowd because it helps relieve pain without causing anxiety or locking you to the sofa. In terms of flavor and aroma, you can expect loud notes of cherry to dominate your senses. Boasting a high potency of 22% THC, medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and fatigue. This strain was originally bred by Redbud Roots. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Star before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
According to growers, Cherry Star flowers into pointy spade-shaped buds with olive green foliage, curly amber hairs, and moderate trichome coverage.