HybridTHC 22%CBD 0%

Cherry Star

Cherry Star is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Deathstar. This strain produces mellow effects that make you feel uplifted and tingly. Consumers say Cherry Star stands out among the crowd because it helps relieve pain without causing anxiety or locking you to the sofa. In terms of flavor and aroma, you can expect loud notes of cherry to dominate your senses. Boasting a high potency of 22% THC, medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and fatigue. This strain was originally bred by Redbud Roots. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Star before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cherry Star strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Creative

Talkative

Cherry Star strain flavors

Sweet

Citrus

Cherry Star strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
Cherry Star strain reviews7

April 1, 2021
This is one of my “go to”s when I’m looking for dependable pain relief. Gives me that pain free feeling I need. I recommend if your looking for pain relief, but don’t want to be couch locked.
January 24, 2021
P roll is at 8.9%. Not the tight lock of a heather celestial habitat, but is star.
July 5, 2023
I felt very emotional and a bit depressed while smoking this. It definitely made me feel tired. This is a strain I probably won’t reach for again.
Cherry Star strain genetics

Cherry Star grow information

According to growers, Cherry Star flowers into pointy spade-shaped buds with olive green foliage, curly amber hairs, and moderate trichome coverage.