Cherry Tart strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Cherry Tart strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
l........0
August 14, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Dry eyes
Pretty decent strain. I bought this as a cart and in the beginning wasn’t too convinced and felt I had wasted my money. Usually, I look for a good good high after 3 hits from a real great strain. In this case, this is an eye bender if you’re ripping this all day long. Def can say it’s not a strain that helps with ADHD though- as of today, it’s almost ending and I can genuinely say I’ve enjoyed it a whole lot. It’s kept me focused and made me feel a good amount of high. Won’t complain.
G........4
November 7, 2023
Energetic
Talkative
This strain from Verano is ok for daytime, but can cause some anxiety. Definitely not an indica but more a hybrid for me. I have to avoid hybrids cause any sativas cause too much anxiety. This one is right on the border of being too much sativa for my PTSD but ok to hit once earlier in the day. Afterwards - for the rest of the day - I only use indicas. Careful this strain might be too much for some suffering from anxiety and PTSD.
p........n
September 3, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
It’s an heavy Indica for sure. I’m hitting the cart version from trulieve. It’s really good. The best Indica cart I’ve had from trulieve for sure. It starts on the body shoulder, eyes ,between the eyes and miiind.. That’s how I currently feel. Body feels good and tingly. Only took like 3 hits, ok mayb like 4 but it wasn’t even on the highest setting Y’all should definitely try thiss one
g........t
May 31, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Tingly
Head high for me. Uplifted in the cranium type. Eyes feel sunk. Creative, energetic.
t........0
August 18, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Love the flavor, and the relaxation 😌 definitely will get this one again.